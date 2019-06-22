Deepika Padukone may very well replace Kangana Ranaut in Anurag Basu's next movie Imali.

The director recently revealed that Kangana has opted out of the project, and now he is keen to have Deepika on board for the film. Basu said that although Kangana was game for Imali, things could not work out due to date issues.

"We were supposed to start in November but we couldn't because she got busy with 'Manikarnika' and 'Panga'. Even I got busy with my other film. She wanted to be in good space and time to do this film but things did not work out," DNA quoted Basu as saying.

When questioned about rumours of Deepika replacing Kangana for the role, the director said that he has approached her but nothing has been finalised.

"I cannot confirm until she (Deepika) confirms anything. I did meet her. She has to confirm it to me and then we can confirm it to others," he told the publication.

Both Deepika and Kangana have an interesting line-up of movies. She has been busy shooting for much-awaited film Chhapaak that will present her as an acid-attack survivor. It is being directed by Meghna Gulzar. Next, she will be seen as Ranveer Singh's onscreen wife in 83, which is based on India's first World Cup victory.

On the other side, after the success of Manikarnika, Kangana has been shooting for Mental Hai Kya that also features Rajkummar Rao. She has another interesting film Panga, which is based on the sport of Kabaddi.