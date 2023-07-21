All eyes were on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as they walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra's bridal Couture Show. Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and many other celebs were present to attend the glamorous event. Here we take a look at the best moments from the show.

Deepika hugs Mukesh Ambani: Deepika Padukone was seen sharing a warm and long hug with Mukesh Ambani. The two even went on to do a bit of a chit chat and the fondness they have for each other was evident in their body language.

Karan Johar – Kajol's warm gesture: It was a pure Dharma moment as Karan Johar welcomed Kajol with open arms. The two reminded us of their K3G moment and they couldn't let go of one another and shared a hearty laughter. The scene was nothing less than a visual treat for all their fans.

Ranveer – Arjun's bromance: Even though he was walking the ramp, Ranveer Singh couldn't let go of his bromance with Arjun Kapoor. The two have always had the nicest things to say about one another and their camaraderie was a sight to behold.

Ranveer kisses Deepika: It is no secret that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are head-over-heels in love with one another. From their mushy posts on social media to Ranveer stopping to plant a kiss on Deepika's cheeks was one of the biggest highlights of the show.

Alia – Ranveer's joke: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to be seen as "Rocky" and "Rani" in Karan Johar's directorial comeback – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The two couldn't stop giggling over a secret joke and it totally made up for a lovely picture.