Deepika Padukone seems to have hit back at Kalki 2898 AD makers with her latest social media post. Deepika, who had an integral part in Kalki 2898 AD, has been replaced owing to her fixed work timings demand. The new mommy now seems to have thrown shade at the fantasy adventure makers with a clever post.

Deepika's dig

Deepika also confirmed her collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan once again for King that also stars Suhana Khan. "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success," she wrote.

"I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together? #king #day1 @iamsrk @s1danand," she wrote.

It didn't take netizens a beat to figure out her clever clapback at the Kalki 2898 AD makers. Vyjayanthi Movies had taken to social media to announce Deepika's exit from the film. They alleged that the film required another level of commitment and also added that they were unable to form a partnership.

Kalki exit

"This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," the banner wrote.

Reddit reactions

And now, reddit thinks Deepika has given it back to the makers with her latest post and announcing collaboration with SRK.

"She called in the final boss to end all the pr drama around her for the last 48 hours," a reddit user wrote.

"To have "Sha" on your speed dial must be something," another user wrote.

"Not gonna lie Deepika ate with this post," a reddit user commented.

"She showed them how to respond while keeping your grace and dignity intact. The subtle flex at the end- Cherry on the cake," another reddit user wrote.