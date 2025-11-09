Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who has always been brutally honest and never shied away from speaking her heart and mind out. Nor has she ever bowed down to erratic working hour demands and has consistently set the record straight on maintaining work-life balance. Ever since Deepika embraced motherhood, she has been giving most of her time to baby Dua.

She reportedly had to forgo two major projects, as she insisted on an 8-hour working shift to spend more time with her daughter. The actor was unexpectedly ousted from the Kalki sequel as well as Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. But that hasn't deterred Deepika from taking up new projects; she has now lent her voice to Meta AI and is also shooting for the SRK-starrer King with Suhana Khan.

Recently, Deepika spoke about her journey in Hollywood. For the unversed, she made her Hollywood debut with 2017's xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Since then, Deepika has signed several international brands and remains a constant presence on the global stage.

Deepika Padukone brings up colourism, says she was offered cliched roles in Hollywood

Deepika also opened up about how she was ridiculed for her accent and skin tone. During a recent event hosted by CNBC TV18, she was asked about her conscious efforts to bring India to the global stage. She said, "I would say it's very deliberate. I was very clear about taking India to the world, but the India that I know. For example, getting into Hollywood and doing certain things which are expected of us or which suit a global audience was something I never wanted to do."

Deepika shared that she was often offered cliché roles not based on her ethnicity. She said, "What bothered me every time I went to the West was the sort of idea of India they have. It's so different from the country that I know. I've experienced all those clichés firsthand, whether it has to do with casting, our accent, or the colour of my skin."

Deepika on colourism and being a brown girl

Speaking about being a brand ambassador for several global brands, Deepika said, "I was very clear that I was going to do this my way and on my terms. Did it take longer? Yes, it did. In a recent interview, I talked about the Louis Vuitton campaign I did. They had these hoardings all across Sunset Boulevard. I happened to be in LA at the time, and it felt weird—but at the same time, I felt proud. It felt good to see a brown face on a hoarding for a global luxury brand. I had never seen that before, and it felt like a victory for every single Indian woman."

What did Deepika Padukone wear for the event?



Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone exuded boss-lady chic vibes. Ditching the oversized jackets, she opted for body-fitted pieces by Sabyasachi from the designer's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection.

Styled once again by her long-time collaborator Shaleena Nathani, Deepika donned an Italian cashmere-tailored cropped jacket featuring delicate ivory floral embroidery and a gold-beaded border that shimmered subtly under the light. It was paired with high-waisted velvet trousers, cut from plush Japanese cotton.

deepika padukone and sabyasachi at the global leadership summit in mumbai ✨ pic.twitter.com/60jSpGy7rW — ✶ (@justlikethatM) November 7, 2025

She ditched her signature chipkoo bun and simply tied her tresses loose with a black scrunchie. However, netizens couldn't help but notice Deepika's drastic weight loss and transformation a year after her pregnancy.

Needless to say, Deepika has shed the post-pregnancy weight and is back to her pre-pregnancy form.



Deepika's brand endorsements and films in the pipeline

Deepika has been involved with luxury brand Louis Vuitton since the year 2020. According to a report by Elle, the actor accounted for more than 25 per cent of the media impact value generated for the brand during the Cannes Film Festival. She also endorses brands like Cartier, Levi's, Adidas, Hilton Hotels, Dyson and more.

On the film front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'. She has also signed a film with Allu Arjun, which is tentatively titled AA22xA6.