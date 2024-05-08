Over the years, Deepika Padukone has become a regular Indian celebrity at the prestigious Met Gala event. The event is widely regarded as a major fashion event where designers showcase their work on high-profile figures from film, music, fashion, and sports. Every year a theme (ranging from a specific style period or tribute to an individual) is set resulting in a fashion extravaganza on the red carpet. This year's Met Gala is themed Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which turned out to be an exploration of fashion history, sustainability, and nature's influence on design. This year's Met Gala will be hosted by a stylish cohort including Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny. The theme for the evening, "The Garden of Time," is inspired by J.G. Ballard's story of the same name. Celebrities embraced this theme through their attire, which mostly included floral designs and elements that symbolize the recurring patterns of life and fashion.

While Alia Bhatt's custom-made Sabyasachi saree has taken the internet by storm, Deepika seems to have missed the action. It looks like Deepika is vacationing with hubby Ranveer Singh. A new photo of the couple has captivated social media users. The image highlights Deepika's fashionable look and her prominent baby bump, drawing lots of attention and admiration. Deepika and Ranveer announced that they are expecting their first child, due in September 2024. The couple shared the joyful news through a social media post on Instagram. The couple tied the knot in 2018 after six years of dating.

She trends everyday, not just on someone’s met gala day,stop crying about it firstly,secondly,her & her husband’s social media content shouldn’t be bothering you. Get over our girl & her family☺️#DeepikaPadukone ? pic.twitter.com/NBICXsAqQR — Nabz (@nabzwanderer) May 7, 2024

Deepika Padukone graced the Met Gala for the first time in 2017 wearing a sophisticated white Tommy Hilfiger gown adorned with floral embroidery, featuring a daring plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. In 2018, she made a bold statement with a striking red gown by Prabal Gurung. Her most theatrical appearance came in 2019 with a Zac Posen-designed metallic pink lurex Jacquard gown. This strapless creation, embellished with 3D-printed details, was a nod to the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, earning acclaim for its enchanting, storybook-like quality and becoming a standout look of the evening. Deepika Padukone's successive appearances at the Met Gala not only demonstrated her evolving style but also her growing confidence in embracing the event's lavish themes. Each year, her choices increasingly aligned with the bold and extravagant spirit of the gala.

Meanwhile, recent discussions around Ranveer Singh's Instagram activities, particularly the removal of his wedding photos, have stirred significant curiosity among fans. However, his team soon clarified that Singh had archived all his posts prior to 2023, which included his wedding pictures, rather than selectively deleting them. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone continues to have their wedding photos visible on her Instagram account.