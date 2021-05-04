Actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently in her hometown in Bangalore, has tested positive for COVID-19. Though the actress hasn't posted any update regarding this, reports stated that she was diagnosed positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha have tested positive and reports had further suggested that the badminton legend was hospitalised for the same. However, he has been recovering from the infection at a Bengaluru hospital and may be discharged soon.

"Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive," Vimal Kumar, a close friend of Prakash Padukone told PTI.

"They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru. He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days," Kumar added.

Last month, after the 15-day lockdown was announced in Maharashtra, Deepika was spotted at Mumbai airport along with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh. Reports had stated that the couple was flying down to Bengaluru to spend some quality time with the Padukone family.

Deepika and Ranveer snapped at airport

Recently, Deepika took to her Instagram account to talk about mental health and shared links and information on how to get help for such a situation amid rising coronavirus cases across the nation. "As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope," she wrote in her post.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83' with Ranveer Singh, who will be essaying the character of Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi. Apart from this, she also has 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas, Shakun Batra's next and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.