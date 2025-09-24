Deepika Padukone is one doting mother, and ever since the birth of her daughter, her focus has been on her baby girl, Dua. However, before the birth of her daughter, Deepika devoted all her time to her career, be it Bollywood, Hollywood, or being the face of international brands. Deepika has done it all with panache. After embracing motherhood, Deepika's focus has now shifted toward raising her daughter.

Of late, the actor has been grabbing headlines for getting dropped from major big-banner films due to her specific work demands, less than 8-hour shoots, profit-sharing issues, and more. After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, Deepika was also shown the door for Kalki 2898 AD 2. Last week, the makers of Kalki spoke about her exit.

However, days after the news of her exit, Deepika indirectly addressed the issue in her post about her upcoming film King with Shah Rukh Khan. Amidst all these developments, a new report has surfaced stating that the actress had already shot for the film.

Let's take a look at what exactly happened.

According to a CNN-News18 report, Deepika Padukone had filmed some portions of the sequel to the 2024 movie.

Reportedly, while shooting for Part 1, Deepika had filmed a few scenes that were supposed to be in Part 2. A source close to the production house told the portal that the actress asked for a 25% hike in her fees, as she was sure she wouldn't be replaced in the sequel.

The source said, "Deepika Padukone's demand for a pay hike significantly higher than 25% stemmed from her conviction that she is irreplaceable. The real turning point lay in how her management approached the negotiations. Deepika was fully aware of the sequel and the strong, performance-driven role created for her."

"In fact, she had already filmed nearly 20 days of Part 2 while shooting Part 1—something director Nag Ashwin himself confirmed in several media interactions. Her schedule for the next phase was always meant to be decided mutually, so the claim of a date clash holds no merit," the source added.

Meanwhile, social media is debating as to who will replace Deepika Padukone.

Netizens are saying that either Anushka Shetty or Shraddha Kapoor could play her part.

What did Kalki 2 makers say?

While announcing Deepika's exit from the film, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD tweeted, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways.

Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," they further wrote.

Work front

Reports suggest that Deepika is making her Hollywood comeback with Vin Diesel in the next installment of the XXX franchise, where she previously starred alongside the Hollywood action star.

Just four days ago, Vin Diesel shared a cryptic Instagram post, writing, "So much to share... iconic stories that all resonate with something deep inside. A global audience that has literally been the blessing of this artist's life. Groot's return in the Arbor King, that infamous New York Detective, Kaulder's Oath, Xander's next adventure in Mumbai, Street racers reunited in LA, and of course, the Furyan... Grateful for you all... Hope to make you proud..."