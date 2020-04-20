The Coronavirus pandemic has left many questions in the minds of the people. The effects of the pandemic have been felt by one and all, personal, mental, economic, political, emotional and social. Celebrities are also trying to make sense of the situation just like us, and now they're sharing with us the access we don't have.

Deepika Padukone will be going live later this week with none other than the WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyeseus. The Bollywood actress will be discussing mental health which has become a festering issue during the pandemic.

The Coronavirus pandemic has really changed lifestyles and has left a serious impact on the world. With the lockdown situation, there's no doubt mental health has become a concern for many countries.

Deepika Padukone has always been proactive and has passionately stood for mental health. The Bollywood actress having suffered Depression herself has advocated for better mental health in the country. This lockdown, she has said numerous times will have an adverse impact on mental health everywhere.

To combat these issues and all the questions surrounding how one can keep afloat during this time of global crisis, the actress is speaking to WHO's Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebereyesus. The actress will be discussing the impact of the pandemic on mental health, the measures being taken to combat it. Deepika Padukone will be holding the discussion live on Instagram on 23rd April at 7:30 PM.

Many celebrities have been trying to raise awareness, fight misinformation and bring the public closer to actually understanding the issue on the ground. To do this effectively, they're elevating social media. Kartik Aaryan recently began Koki Poochega on YouTube where he holds interviews with Coronavirus survivors, public health workers, police personnel. Priyanka Chopra has been regularly speaking to fans on Instagram. Deepika Padukone has also been posting up questionnaires urging fans to put forward any questions on mental health at this time.