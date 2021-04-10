Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone rarely talks about her personal life on camera. It is mostly through her social media accounts that her fans and followers get a sneak peek into her life and now the 'Padmavat' actress has shared an adorable picture that has melted the hearts of her Insta family with awe.

Posting a cute photograph of her childhood, Deepika Padukone wrote: "Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main!" and gave the photo courtesy to her mother Ujjala Padukone as 'MamaPadukone'.

While Dravid's advert caught the attention of many who then unleashed never-ending memes and takes on the never-seen-before avatar of the cricketer, Deepika Padukone's fans and followers are in complete love with her 'gundi' avatar. The fans were seen showering loads of love and hearts for little Deepika and her overloading cuteness.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently launched her own website and has been earning many applauds ever since then. The actress shared the link on her social media handle and welcomed her fans to experience a glimpse of her world.



The website also features a heartfelt note written by her husband Ranveer Singh, who introduces himself as the 'proudest husband' in the note. Ranveer Singh wrote, "Deepika is the most amazing person I've met in my life. And I'm not just saying this because she's my wife. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace, and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste – she's one of the finest actors in the world. She's got inner strength, resilience, grit, and iron will. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she's a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world."

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will star in the Bollywood remake of Warner Bros.' 'The Intern', which was released in 2015. Earlier, the film was slated to be shot with the late Rishi Kapoor, however, now, Amitabh Bachchan will replace him. BigB and Deepika Padukone will play the roles enacted by Hollywood superstars Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway respectively in the original.