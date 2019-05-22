Deepika Padukone has bagged yet another feather in her cap as she emerged as India's most trusted female actor from Bollywood. According to TRA, when it comes to endorsements, Deepika is the most trusted female actress and the testimony of the same are the quality endorsements that the actress does.

Being the most trusted female actress of Bollywood, Deepika tops yet another list which proves that the actress is surely one of the leading ladies of Bollywood.

After making a strikingly impressive outing at the Met Gala 2019, Deepika dazzled at the red carpet of Cannes 2019 with a spectrum of silhouettes that got the world swooning.

Deepika commands the title of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being one of the highest paid actresses.

After bringing to screen the courage and valour of Rani Padmini, Deepika is also with personifying another tale of bravery and human spirit with Malti, an acid attack survivor. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is a story of the strength and integrity of a woman. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is all set to release on January 10, 2020.