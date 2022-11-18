In Bollywood, there has always been a stereotype of paying the male actors more than the female actors with the same responsibility, proving a clear gender-based pay disparity. But things have been changing slowly and in recent times, we have seen hit films where the actresses have been paid more than their male counterparts.

When we talk about today's leading actresses then Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut are a few names that instantly strike our mind. All these actresses rose to fame with their hardwork and have grabbed the attention with their exceptional talent. And, in return they have charged a bomb as compared to other male actors. So, here are 5 such Bollywood actresses who charged more money than their male leads in the movie.

Deepika Padukone

At present, Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses in the industry. She has created a niche for herself and reportedly charges around Rs. 26 crores per film. According to reports, the 'Pathaan' actress got Rs. 12 crores for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' while Ranveer Singh was paid around Rs 7-8 crores.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who recently welcomed her daughter with Ranbir Kapoor, reportedly charges Rs 22 crores for a film. The 'Darilings' actress was paid Rs. 10 crores for 'Raazi', while Vicky Kaushal was paid Rs 3-4 crores for the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly charges Rs 20 crores per film. The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actress was reportedly paid more fees than Arjun Kapoor in 'Ki & Ka'.

Kangana Ranaut

The 'Manikarnika' actress is another highest-paid actresses in the industry despite her controversies. According to reports, Kangana charges Rs 27 crores per film. Reportedly, Kangana was paid way more than Rajkummar Rao for 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has also joined the list of highest-paid Bollywood actresses as reports suggest that she was paid Rs 7 crores for 'Stree', whereas Rajkummar Rao was paid less than that.