Bunny and Naina - two characters who still rule the hearts of many and memories of them are still fresh in minds of even more! Yes, we are talking about the 2013 hit 'Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani', the film which got Deepika Padukone immense praise for playing the coy Naina who falls in love with Ranbir Kapoor's outgoing character Bunny.

No doubt today she is Bollywood's it girl, but Deepika has had her own share of struggles and heartbreaks. YJHD turned out to be a big success but there's an amusing story attached to it for Deepika.

The actress made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007 and was still exploring herself in the field. Just like every actor she too had a goal for self and was offered a film that she thought would have bolstered her resume in B-town.

Deepika's story behind getting YJHD

While she didn't reveal the name of the film upfront but in a clandestine manner, the 'Cocktail' star said had in an interview said, "I was offered a film which I never expected and at that point, I felt that film would have done a lot for my career by just being part of the film."

Too much of her joy, she even had a tête-à-têtewith the producer who was positive about having her in the film and assured Deepika that once the other actor is back, she would be intimidated.

However, turns out that fate had its plan and the 34-year-old disclosed, "I suddenly found out that I was no more in that film, basically there has been some sort of a swap."

Things happen for a reason, she says

"Then, I ended up doing a film 'Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani' that I am so happy of doing. The film fell into my lap. It's the best thing that would have happened to me. It's a classic example of when things happen they happen for a reason," she said in an interview with Famously Filmfare.

Instagram

When asked what happened to the other film, Deepika dodged saying, "You know what happened."

After spending over a decade in the business, the actress became part of numerous interesting films like 'Chennai Express', 'Cocktail', 'Piku' among others.

Deepika's JNU controversy

Of late, the actress has been caught in a controversy after she made a surprise visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University earlier this month and stood with protesting students which created a nationwide uproar. Celebrities too expressed their support for her while some had dissenting views.

Twitter

Most recently, she starred in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film released last Friday.