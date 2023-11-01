The launch of Jio World Plaza had the biggest names from the industry in full attendance. Bollywood celebs decked up in their glamorous best to attend the gala evening. From Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, John Abraham to Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Athiya Shetty, Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor; the whole of Bollywood made their presence felt at the event.

Amid all this, a picture from the event has taken over social media. The picture has Kareena Kapoor sitting next to Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Social media has been going berserk over the picture and has come up with some hilarious reactions. This is what they had to say.

Social media's hilarious reactions

"Ranbir must be sweating," wrote a user. "Kisi ki behen , kisi ki ex , kisi ki wife," another user wrote. "2 talented kapoors and 1 item dancer of kaushal," a social media user commented. "Ranbir's cousin, ex, & wife," another social media user wrote. "When alia bhatt realized i can steal the man only not the beauty of katrina," a person took a dig.

"Alia can also look fine if she stop getting fillers and botox," another one wrote. "All are related to Ranbir Kapoor one way or the other," a comment read. "Deepika ki chugli achi hogi aaj," another comment read. "Katrina wants to change her seat," one more comment read. Many also urged the makers of Jee Le Zara to cast these three actresses instead.

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have been brought onboard for Zoya Akhtar's movie on female road trip. However, there have been reports of PeeCee quitting the project owing to date clashes.