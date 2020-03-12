Millennial slang is a language few can translate. Often millennials themselves don't know what half the slang stands for. Deepika Padukone tried her hand at decoding millennial slang and if it's not the most relatable video you watch today, then it will be the funniest for sure.

Deepika Padukone who recently shot for Elle India did a series of interviews for the magazine. In one of the interviews, she tried to expand millennial slang, her knowledge of the terminology will leave you in splits.

Deepika Padukone decodes millennial slang

Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood's leading ladies, does numerous interviews. While most of her interviews are on her films and career, rarely do we get to see the actress's relatable side. Her most recent interview with Elle India showed us that the actress is like many of us. As a celebrity with nearly 45 million followers on Instagram, one would expect Deepika to be well-versed with millennial lingo.

Deepika did a photoshoot for Elle India recently, which became the talk of the town through memes that were made on the actress' pictures. Elle also did an interview with the actress where she tries to tell us the meanings of a whole host of common abbreviations.

The actress tried to dissect terms like 'NGL' which she told us is, "No girls left." We're Not Going to Lie to you, this one was a bit easier. The next one, 'SKRT SKRT' we admit was a hard one and Deepika's full form was way cooler than the original, exclamation of excitement.

Deepika told us it is the new 'chss chss' of calling somebody. We must say when she said MVP is 'Most Vegan Person' there was a moment of silence, for all those who knew what it actually was. Her best one yet though was, 'FINSTA" which she believed was, "Finished Insta," we wish Deepika, it's actually Fake Instagram. She ends with 'Shook' where she sarcastically tells us she's slaying at this game.

Well, she still did better than most. If language was easy millennial lingo is a whole new level of communication. Keep slaying Deepika, and hopefully, her understanding of SKRT SKRT can become the popular one. The world would then be a different place.