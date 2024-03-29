Deepfakes In A Democratic Country Like India A Big Concern: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said artificial intelligence (AI) presents a huge opportunity but there is a significant risk of misuse, especially deepfakes, if such a powerful technology is placed in unskilled hands.

Responding to a question from Microsoft Co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on how India looks at AI which is a huge opportunity but comes with its own challenges, PM Modi said proper training is must to handle technologies like AI.

"I have engaged with leading minds on AI and its risks. I suggested that we should start with clear watermarks on AI-generated content to prevent misinformation. Proper sources of AI-generated content should also be mentioned," PM Modi emphasised.

Deepfakes in a vast democratic country like India, which is going into general elections, is a real issue.

"Someone can even misuse my voice to deceive people and such a deepfake can trigger widespread uproar. We need to think about creating robust dos and don'ts on deepfakes," the Prime Minister told Gates.

Using AI as a magic tool or asking ChatGPT to write letters is a great injustice to this wonderful technology as we should rather compete with AI to improve ourselves and innovate further to solve real life problems, according to the Prime Minister.

"India has a myriad of languages and dialects and we need to push AI to recognise and adapt to those to help people," PM Modi told Microsoft Co-founder.

"I constantly present new challenges to AI whenever I get a chance to speak to a machine or a robot, fostering its growth and adaptability," the Prime Minister said.

India has democratised technology

PM Modi said technology is meant to empower people from all strata of the society and India has achieved democratisation of new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to help millions of people especially in rural parts of the country.

PM Modi also said that for him, the best use of technology is in areas like healthcare, agriculture and education.

"We have established 2 lakh 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' across the country where people can get quality healthcare from medical specialists from best hospitals with the use of modern technology," PM Modi told Gates.

Launched under the umbrella of Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Arogya Mandir scheme has the goal to provide comprehensive, affordable and quality healthcare services to citizens across urban and rural areas.

The Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives are integral to the Prime Minister Modi's vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas.

"When I speak to women involved in the 'Namo Drone Didi' initiative, they feel so happy that they could not ride a bicycle but now, they are using drones in the fields and have become innovators of modern agricultural methods," PM Modi emphasised.

The Prime Minister further said that he will not let digital divide affect people in the country and India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is a shining example for the world.

"I want to give the best education to children with the use of new technologies. We should embrace digital technology to enhance daily life for everyone," PM Modi added.

Their conversation delved into the transformative role of technology in healthcare, showcasing India's innovative use of drones to empower the 'Nari Shakti.'

They also explored India's remarkable success in combating the Covid-19 pandemic with indigenously developed and produced vaccines, highlighting the nation's self-reliance in crucial healthcare solutions.

Moreover, they touched upon India's proactive stance in addressing climate change, underscoring the country's commitment to sustainable development.

(With inputs from IANS)