Kannada TV couple Deepak Mahadev and Chandana Mahalingiah had their engagement ceremony on Thursday, 1 July. The actors exchanged rings in the presence of limited guests.

Since the Covid-19 crisis is still around and lockdown is still in place, the event restricted to relatives and close friends. She wore a traditional saree while the boy donned a golden sherwani.

"1.7.2021... Got engaged & soon to be Mr&Mrs Thank you for all your wishes Ps: Due to the pandemic situation, could not invite a lot of the close ones. Hope the situation gets better and I can get all your blessings during our wedding," he shared the engagement news on Instagram.

They have been in love few years and now taking their relationship to the next level in 2021.Congratulators messages are pouring in for both the actors on social media posts.

Deepak Mahadev is a familiar face among Kannada TV audience. He shot to fame with Udaya TV's daily soap Nayaki. Na Ninna Bidalaare is one of his popular works.

Coming to Chandana Mahalingaiah, Hyderabad-born actress started her career as a model before acting in TV serials. Seetha Vallabha and Vaidehi Parinayam (Telugu) are some of his works.