A photo of an excerpt from the book, 'End of Days: Predictions and prophecies about the end of the world', is once again going viral across social media platforms and is spooky enough to reach for that box of tissues to wipe your sweat and is definitely spine chilling.

A page read, "In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments."

Netizens are absolutely stumped with the reference of coronavirus outbreak in the book.

Well, this is not the first time that an author has mentioned something that has partially or fully occurred in the future. Similar events like this can be spotted throughout history. For example, a novel called 'Futility' was written in 1898. It tells a story of a huge ocean ship that sank in the North Atlantic after striking an iceberg. Many uncanny similarities were noted between the fictional ship called 'titan' and the real-life passenger ship called 'RMS Titanic' that sank 14 years after the novel was written.

Lesser Known Facts

Sylvia Browne, a self-proclaimed psychic and spiritual moderate is thought to have published a lot more than 40 books, some of her income originated from 'loyal' clients who were prepared to pay out $700 for a 30-minute 'treatment' over calling.

Browne rose to fame because of her frequent appearances on the Montel Williams Show between 1991 and 2008, where she would claim to speak to the dead and offer information about missing people.

She also hosted her personal, hour-long, Internet radio display on Hay Home Radio.

Along with popularity came criticism as well, particularly when Browne made fake predictions to such lacking people as Shawn Hornbeck and Amanda Berry. Furthermore, she was the main one to discovered a gnostic Christian group referred to as Novus Spiritus. She subsequently released her own company, Sylvia Browne Company, and a related business, Sylvia Browne Enterprises.

surprisingly, this is not the only piece of fiction that predicted the virus. 40 years ago, Dean Koontz also predicted the coronavirus in his book "The Eyes of Darknesss".