Taking a serious note of stories going viral on social media of hapless citizens begging for an oxygen cylinder to save the life of their dear ones, the Allahabad High Court has termed it as a 'criminal act, no less than genocide'.

Observing the Covid situation in India, the high court on Tuesday said that the deaths of patients due to non-supply of oxygen amounts to a 'criminal act', nothing short of a 'genocide' on part of those entrusted to ensure such supplies.

"We are at pain in observing that the death of Covid patients just for non-supplying of oxygen to the hospitals is a criminal act and not less than a genocide by those who have been entrusted the task to ensure continuous procurement and supply chain of the liquid medical oxygen," read an order passed by the Allahabad high court bench of Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Siddhartha Varma.

The Allahabad High Court took stock of reports of shortage of medical oxygen due to rise in Covid-19 infections. The bench also observed the rampant hoarding of oxygen cylinders and harassment of citizens who are desperately in need of them.

The high court further stated that the current state of affairs about the management of an online portal created by the government today casts a shadow upon Covid-19 hospital management by the state government. The court observed: