Vacations are meant for happiness, and people all across the world love to spend time with their dear ones in fascinating sites which mother earth beholds. However, there are some tourist sites in the world that often pull visitors to the mouth of death.

From life-threatening conditions often triggered due to weather, local wildlife, and the possibility of natural disasters, visiting some tourist destinations may turn out to be a nightmare for visitors.

International Business Times, India edition, presents you with a list of the most dangerous tourist destinations in the world and the safety measures to be adopted while visiting.

Death Valley, California

Touted to be one of the most dangerous locations for travellers, Death Valley National Park is a desert valley situated in Eastern California which is one of the hottest locations in the United States. It is a long narrow basin that falls below the sea level and is protected by high mountain ranges.

The valley is one of the driest locations in the US, where it stands as a block of land between two mountain ranges. The park upholds an amazing variety of terrain, historic sites, plants and animals for one to explore.

It upholds the highest humidity during the summer where the Furnace Creek holds temperatures at 134 degrees Fahrenheit.

What makes the region the most dangerous one to travel is the extreme heat in the region during the summer season. It has resulted in the death of innumerable visitors. Even the cold in the winter season is extremely crucial for one to survive.

As per reports, there are about 3.7 deaths for every 100,000 visitors from 2007 to 2021. As of now, there are about 60 living members from the tribe residing in the valley.

Despite all these deadly climatic conditions, one will have to confront several dangerous creatures like rattlesnakes, scorpions and black widow spiders while visiting the valley.

Snake Island, Brazil

Snake Island, also known as Ilha da Queimada Grande, situated off the coast of Brazil in the Atlantic Ocean is considered to be one of the most dangerous locations for one to travel.

This small island is home to an endangered species of pit viper which follows a diet of birds.

About a thousand years ago, snakes were trapped on the island, and by the end of the last ice age, they got disconnected from the mainland. This resulted in the rapid growth of the snakes on the island.

The island is not advisable for travellers as several species of vipers that could kill humans within an hour number can be found here. A bite of these vipers can result in kidney failure, necrosis of muscular tissue, brain haemorrhaging, and intestinal bleeding.

Even today visitors, visitors to the island are very rare. However, researchers can visit the island, only if they have an accompanied doctor with them and they should also obtain a legal sanction from the Brazilian government.

Sinabung Volcano, Indonesia

Sinabung Volcano is another dangerous tourist attraction in the world.

Mount Sinabung or Gunung Sinabung is a Pleistocene-to-Holocene stratovolcano in Indonesia. It is located in a cool area on a fertile plateau with mountains to the north. Sinabung has a total of four volcanoes, and one of them is even active now.

Mount Sinabung erupted after 400 years in 2010. Repeatedly there were also eruptions in 2013 and 2014. In 2014, about 14 people died due to the eruption. On June 2, 2015 alert on volcanic eruption was released and by 26 June 2015, about 10,000 people were evacuated fearing catastrophic eruption.

Later, a significant volcanic eruption occurred in 2020 sending debris as high as 16,400 feet in the air. The volcano continues to erupt even in 2022.

The Danakil Desert, North Africa

Located in Northeast Ethiopia, the Danakil Desert is also touted to be very dangerous for visitors. It is one of the lowest, driest and hottest locations in the world.

The desert stretches across 136,956 square kilometres and the only few inhabitants in the region are working in salt mines. The average high temperature is over 100 degree Fahrenheit year-round.

The extremely hot temperature of the desert makes it hostile for tourists to visit. Secondly, the presence of three tectonic plates is home to two volcanoes. The Gaet'ale Pond located in the Danakil depression seems to be the saltiest body of water on Earth.

Tourists visiting the area should wear proper footwear as the salt crust is unstable.

Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, California

Touted to be the most beautiful place in America, Half Domes is a quartz monzonite batholith located at the eastern end of Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park, California. It is named for its distinct shape which is one of the most sought-after hikes.

The stone is situated about 8,800 feet above sea level and the hike is about 14-16 miles round-trip.

Before visiting the dome, one must be careful about the dramatic elevation change. It usually takes a whole day to climb and the visitors can suffer from altitude sickness, heat exhaustion, dehydration, or hyponatremia.

The visitors should be careful about the weather as the Half Dome can be slippery if it is wet and dangerous during times of thunderstorms.