In the wake of liquors shops being shut in Andhra Pradesh, a shocking incident has surfaced in the state amid COVID induced lockdown. Due to unavailability of liquor, nine people died after they gulped sanitiser in Prakasam district.

The incident occurred in Kurichedu Mandal headquarters in Prakasam district where three people died on Thursday and six others on Friday. Due to lockdown in Kurichedu and surrounding villages in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, liquor shops were closed for the last 10 days.

Rise in sanitiser deaths in A, probe underway

The nine people included three beggers among which two complained of burning sensation after drinking and one died on spot. One died while undergoing treatment in the hospital at Darsi.

Another 28-year-old man, who had consumed country made liquor mixed with a sanitiser, also fell unconscious at his home. He died while being shifted to hospital. Six more were rushed to hospital in the early hours of Friday and they all succumbed. Police were trying to find out if more people were brought to the hospital with similar complaints.

The deceased were identified as A. Srinu, 25, B. Tirupataiah, 37, G. Ramireddy, 60, Kadiam Ramaiah, 29, Ramanaiah, 65, Rajireddy, 65, Babu, 40, Charles, 45, Augustine, 47.

A probe was ordered into the matter as people dying due to consumption of sanitiser is on a rise in the state. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said that the sanitizers were seized from shops in the area and sent for chemical analysis.

The question remains were they only drinking the sanitiser directly or mixing it with some other chemical. The investigation is underway.