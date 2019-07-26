Actor Rana Daggubati has sent wishes to actor Vijay Deverakonda, all the way from the United States of America, ahead of Dear Comrade's release. He recorded a short video to convey his wishes.

Calling Vijay as Dear 'Rowdy' Comrade, Rana promised that he would be watching the film in the US on the first day of its release.

Many of Rana's fans commented on the video, asking if he is undergoing any surgery in the US. Rumours of Rana undergoing surgery have been doing rounds. The actor commented and asked his fans to stop believing the news.

Vijay Deverakonda is not just an actor now, but also a trendsetter, an inspiration to many and one of the most popular and handsome figures in Indian cinema.

His upcoming film Dear Comrade is all set for a release on July 26 and besides his fans, even actors from Telugu cinema and other industries are excited about the release of the film.

There are many actors who are fans of Vijay, his attitude and swag. Many actors are recording videos and sending wishes to Vijay, wishing him and the team of Dear Comrade very good luck.