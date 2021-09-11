Four members of the family including a 2-month-old baby and her two-year-old sister were killed in a tragic road accident near Miran Sahib in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura area, in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The ill-fated family was traveling in a car that fell into Ranbir Canal near Miran Sahib in the border sub-division of R S Pura.

Identities of the deceased have been established as Kewal Krishan, 60, his wife Surjeet Kumari, two-month-old Paranshi, daughter of Kamaljeet Singh, and two-year-old Manshi. The body of Manshi is yet to be recovered.

Seven persons were travelling in vehicle

According to police, one Maruti car, bearing registration number JK02AC-7169 driven by one Ganesh Kumar of Bahadurpur Arnia with seven other persons on board, fell into a canal near Dak Banglaw Marallian in Miran Sahib.

Three persons— Ajay Kumar, his wife Kanchana, Menu Kumari wife of Kamal Kumar, and her son Sushant were rescued while bodies of Kewal Krishan (60) and his wife Surjeet Kumari were retrieved by a team of SDRF and locals rescuers who rushed to spot soon after the accident.

Later body of the 2-month-old Paranshi daughter of Kamaljeet was recovered while her sister Manshi is missing and feared dead.

A police officer confirmed the death of the four persons and rescuing of as many others in the accident. He said that a case has been registered and further investigations were taken up.

Locals start operation to search body of minor girl

Although a team of SRRF has reached the spot, locals have started an operation to search body of the minor girl.

Eye-witnesses said that the accident took place at 1 am when Ajay Kumar, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The ill-fated family was returning after attending a marriage function in the Raipur Satwari area.

Within minutes after the accident, locals swung into action and started a rescue operation. With the timely intervention of locals, three persons were rescued.

Reports said that rescue teams finding it difficult to search for the missing baby due to an increase in the flow of water.