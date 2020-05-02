Ever since the return of the Yester year's TV serials on DD National, they have been subjected to much humor and meme trend. However more or less, we all can agree that they got us hooked to our television sets and have done their fair share in making the lockdown period bearable.

When DD decided to re-run Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' with the onset of lockdown period, there was much speculation about its viewership and many doubted whether it'll strike a chord with the Netflix generation which is more likely to relate to 'Bella Ciao' than 'Mangal Bhawan Amangal Hari'.

Much before there was Mr. Holmes of 221B Baker Street, there was our very own Byomkesh Bakshi solving impossible cases leaving us in splits. Much to the surprise of everyone including the creators and actors themselves, the serial has garnered humongous viewership, so much so that after the conclusion of the original part, DD had to telecast the extended version too.

DD Ramayana records 77 million of viewership

Being aired again after 33 Years, DD Ramayana has set a world record by becoming the highest viewed entertainment program globally. Smashing all the records made by the final episode of "Game of Thrones", which last year had shattered single-night viewing records, with 19.3 million tuning in to watch the finale in May 2019, Ramayana was watched by 77 million (7.7 crores) people across the globe.

On the other hand, The Big Bang Theory's emotional final, had a total of 18.5 million viewers.

DD shared this news through their twitter handle and wrote, "Rebroadcast of Ramayana on Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most-watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April."

More than John Snow and Daenerys, the Jodi of Ram and Sita were adored and worshipped (like literally) by the viewers. Sharing her excitement, Deepika Chikhalia said, "I am really overjoyed that it has overtaken 'Game Of Thrones'. I thought it was one show that everyone has viewed and when I looked into it that 'Ramayan' has overtaken 'Game Of Thrones', I was really very happy. I am really very happy about it. It is great news."

Revealing the secret behind the success of Ramayana, Deepika said, "I have not analysed. I am not the sort of person who sits down and analyses. The only immediate thing I can think of is -- it has always had a story and a background. It always had a legacy and an era. When people started watching I would get messages that 'now, we are also part of that legacy and the magic'."

"Thanks to all our viewers! #RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD! Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally," another tweet read. Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, "Ramayan", first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and acquired a cult status over the years.

Thanks to all our viewers!!#RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD!!

Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally. pic.twitter.com/n8xysaehNv — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 2, 2020

The epic saga 'Ramayan', which was a craze during its original run successfully recreated its magic and has managed to achieve a feat which, let's be honest none of us thought was ever possible for an Indian TV show.