Get ready to flutter your hearts with a fun-filled, joy ride of romantic films. Valentine's Day in cinema is a celebration of love, capturing diverse romantic narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide. For ages, a movie date has been the best way to celebrate Valentine's Day for a loving couple. Whether in theatres or cuddled up at home, couples often pick special movies to enjoy together. It's time to smile, cry, and feel special with the characters who experience the magic of love on screen. No wonder, Valentine's Day and movies make for a perfect pairing of warmth and affection. Keeping the trend in mind, more than 22 romantic films across various languages are set to re-release on the big screen today. Here we take a look at 10 iconic ones from the list:

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge: In India, no Valentine's Day is complete without Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's iconic Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. A timeless Bollywood romantic film released in 1995 portrays a tale of love that defies cultural barriers. Directed by Aditya Chopra, DDLJ became a classic, known for its iconic scenes, memorable music, and the enduring charm of its lead pair.

Titanic: James Cameroon's Titanic became a cultural phenomenon for its intricately woven love story amid the ship's tragic sinking. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film is an epic romantic drama set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic.

Veer Zaara: Another poignant Bollywood romance starring the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. The Yash Chopra directorial narrates the cross-border love between an Indian Air Force pilot and a Pakistani woman. The film beautifully explores love's endurance against societal barriers, with soulful music and heartfelt performances.

Jab We Met: Vibrant characters, soulful music, and engaging storytelling, made it a beloved and iconic classic. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film starred Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: A coming-of-age romantic drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Kalki Kochelin in key roles. It became an instant modern-day favourite for its breathtaking visuals, chart-topping music, and compelling narrative.

96: A modern-day classic with the fresh pairing of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, this Tamil film beautifully explores the complexities of love and loss.

Sita Ramam: Compelling storytelling, stellar performance from Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur, engaging narrative and captivating visuals make it a perfect romantic treat to watch.

Premam: This Malayalam coming-of-age drama became an instant success, praised for its storytelling, music, and Nivin Pauly's performance.

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello A: An ardent love story set against the backdrop of a city's shadows, delves into the depths of their emotions. This Kannada film stars Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in lead roles.

Tholi Prema: It gained immense popularity for its emotional storytelling, memorable music, and Pawan Kalyan's charismatic performance, becoming a significant success in Telugu cinema.

Other releases include Mohabattein, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyar Ka Punchnama 1 & 2, De De Pyar De in Hindi, Dil Diya Gallan, Qismat, Angrej in Punjabi, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Hridayam in Malayalam, Saptha Sagaradaache Ello Side B, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye in Kannada and Vaaranam Aayiram, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, and Minnale in Tamil.