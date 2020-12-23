We bring you the top highlights of the DDC elections which saw People Alliance Dupkar Declaration (PAGD) candidates leading at over 100 out of 280 seats, with BJP coming a distant second at over 70 seats.

BJP opens account in Kashmir Valley

For the first time in history, the Bharatiya Janata Party won an election in Muslim majority Kashmir Valley by securing at least two district development council (DDC) seats in Srinagar and Bandipora district.

While Aijaz Hussain registered his victory from Khonmoh-II constituency in Srinagar, Aijaz Ahmad Khan gave the party some more reason to cheer by bagging the Tulail constituency in Bandipora district.

"We fought against the PAGD candidate and today BJP emerged victorious at this seat. The days of instilling fear of communalism in the minds of people in the name of BJP are over. I congratulate people of Jammu and Kashmir, people of the country and the security forces here," a jubilant Hussain told reporters after the announcement of the results on Tuesday.

The happiness brought by Hussain in BJP camp was evident by the statement of its leaders. "Congratto @IAmErAijaz Aijaz Hussain, National Vice President, BJYM for winning the first seat from Balhama in Srinagar in DDC elections," tweeted senior BJP leader Ram Madhav.

BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain was quick to declare that "lotus has bloomed in Kashmir".

PDP leader held under UAPA wins from Pulwama

Currently lodged in Delhi Tihar jail under stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Peoples Democratic Party leader Waheed Para emerged victorious from Tahab in south Kashmir's Pulwama area.

Para was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) days after he filed nomination for the DDC elections.

Taking to Twitter, former chief minister and PPD chief Mehbooba Mufti congratulated Para from his victory and said that the youth PDP leader was arrested on "baseless charges".

"Couldn't be prouder of PDP's Wahid Para who won his maiden election by a huge margin of votes. Despite being arrested on baseless charges right after filing his nomination people have shown their love & trust for Waheed. Hope justice prevails," she tweeted.

Former terrorist contested poll

In a piece of news that brought fresh breeze from J&K to rest of India, a reformed terrorist tried his luck from a DDC constituency in Rajouri district. Abdul Manaf Malik, a former divisional commander of a terrorist outfit, was in the fray from Darhal Malkan constituency.

According to State Election Authority's latest data, he secured fourth position at the seat with 26 votes. There were nine candidates in the fray at Darhal Malkan seat.

Munaf says he shunned the path of terrorist and joined the mainstream as he realised that nothing can be achieved by picking up arms. "I urge my brothers to shun the arms, come back and join the mainstream. Only some people are benefitted with the talks of Jihad. Here, our mothers and sisters are in need of ration and kerosene and we are talking of Jihad," he said days before the counting of votes.

Women from PoK contested DDC election

In what could be a shocking case for many, two women who arrived from Pakistan occupied Kashmir and settled in Kashmir with their former terrorist husbands contested the DDC elections in Kupwara and Bandipora districts.

While Somiya Sadaf fought from Drugmulla in Kupwara, Shazia Aslam contested from Sonawari in Bandipora district. They came from PoK, married former terrorists and settled in Kashmir as part of Omar Abdullah government's rehabilitation policy in 2010.

Somiya Sadaf says she fell in love with her husband who had gone to PoK for arms training and crossed into India and settled in the valley. "He changed in mind and instead started a business in PoK. Later, I came here with my husband," says Sadaf who works with a government promoted NGO.

According to a report in The Print, the counting of votes on both the seats was not started for several hours after authorities noted that they were Pakistani. However, they said that the nomination papers of the two candidates had all the required papers.

Results

Farooq Abdullah-led People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was marching towards a major win in the DDC election which is the first electoral activity in Jammu and Kashmir since its special status was repealed and it was divided into two Union Terrorities in August last year.

The BJP, which hailed its government's decision claiming repeal of Article 370 would bring prosperity to J&K during poll campaigning, kept an upper hand in Jammu region and won at least two seats in Kashmir.

As per the latest figures of State Election Authority, the Gupkar alliance - a group of seven parties including rivals National Conference and PDP - is ahead in 114 seats; the BJP is leading in 72 seats. The Congress is ahead in 26 and newly-formed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party at 10 seats.