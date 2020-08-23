Here's a piece of good news for the DC Universe fans. Yesterday, DC Comics and Warner Bros. held their first-ever FanDome event and revealed a whole bunch of new footage, teaser, trailer and some existing updates on The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, The Justice League Snyder Cut and an update on Neil Gaiman's Sandman series on Netflix, and more.

Let's take a look at DC FanDome's biggest announcements.

Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer:

The trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League has finally arrived. The trailer includes a number of entirely new scenes that weren't included in the original version of the film, which was released in 2017. There's no specific release date yet, but Snyder's version of the Justice League will hit HBO Max in 2021. It will air in four, hour-long installments.

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer introduces Cheetah:

Yes, Gal Gadot is back as Diana Prince (aka Wonder Woman) and Chris Pine is back as Steve Trevor, but the coolest part about the new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer is Kristen Wiig's Cheetah. Although Wiig's Barbara was introduced in the first trailer, this marked the first time we saw her transform into the villainous character. Somewhere, Cats director Tom Hooper is silently cheering.

Wonder Woman 1984 was originally supposed to hit theatres on June 5th but was delayed to August 14th as Warner Bros. It tried to figure out a new schedule for its blockbusters with theatres closed. The studio then delayed Wonder Woman 1984 again from August 14th to October 2nd, which remains the current release date.

The Suicide Squad - Posters, BTS featurette

James Gunn revealed every character in his upcoming movie, The Suicide Squad. Idris Elba is playing Bloodsport; wrestler-actor John Cena is playing Peacemaker, and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is playing Blackguard.

No other squad is this much fun! ? Catch the second showing of #TheSuicideSquad panel at 7:55 pm PT. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/9u0HaaejeZ — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) August 23, 2020

He also shared a new teaser consisting of some movie footage and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the flick.

As per the reports in CNET, The Suicide Squad, about a crew of DC villains, is supposed to come out in 2021. Gunn wrote and directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel, but signed on for The Suicide Squad after Marvel briefly fired him for off-colour tweets. Producer Peter Safran has said that The Suicide Squad is not a direct sequel to the original 2016 film Suicide Squad, though it features numerous returning characters played by the same actors. The similarity of the titles is confusing, but the second movie uses "The" in its title.

The Flash - Suit Concept art

The panel revealed Barry Allen's new costume, which was made by Batman. Director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Christina Hodson also confirmed that the speedster's movie will see Flash travelling through time to change the DC Multiverse.

We also got hints that this opens up the possibility of revisiting classic DC movies, with Danny Elfman's Batman Theme playing in the background. Concept art also showed the Flash teaming up with Michael Keaton's version of the Dark Knight -- the 1989 Batman logo can be seen in his costume.

Black Adam - Motion comic

WWE star-turned-Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has joined the DC Universe. He is seen as 'Black Adam', the teaser of which was unveiled at DC FanDome recently. In the teaser, The Rock is seen talking about the history of 'Black Adam'.

Johnson took to Twitter to reveal the first look after the panel. He wrote, "You've waited long enough. As have I, thousands of years to be exact. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. The man in black comes to crush them all. Join us now for the worlds first #DCFanDome (sic)."

He also shared a message for the 'DC Superheroes' (Justice League), stating, "Let Flash, Shazam, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman know something. Things will never be the same because the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change."

The origin story of Black Adam will be told in the film. The film will start 5,000 years ago in Kahndaq, where he is enslaved and imprisoned. He will then wake up in the present day and become the anti-hero he is. He will also fight the Justice Society of America, featuring Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher.

The Batman - Teaser trailer

First, look at Robert Pattinson in The Batman: Director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson brought the first official trailer for The Batman to FanDome. The trailer sets up a Gotham City riddled with crime (surprise, surprise), with Bruce Wayne trying to figure out his place in it all. There are appearances from Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright's James Gordon, and more.

Sandman

An adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Sandman was announced for Netflix last year, and the creator teased additional details during a Saturday panel. Gaiman confirmed work on Sandman for Netflix is still continuing and it will be "slightly looser, but still faithful" to the books. Gaiman said the pandemic has allowed for more work on the scripts, along with further tailoring of the story to fit a different time period.

Titans

Titans, the marquee series of the DC Universe streaming service, had its third season teased during DC FanDome -- and this time it's going straight to Gotham City, reports GameSpot. Titans' third season will see Jason Todd (Curran Walters) become Red Hood after leaving the Robin identity behind. The show will also make way for Barbara Gordon, former Batgirl turned Gotham City Police Department commissioner, as well as Dr Jonathan Crane, aka Scarecrow. Casting for those latter two characters wasn't announced.

The Flash season 7

The Flash TV series is among the many whose previous season was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, but a peek into the seventh season of the Arrowverse show made its debut Saturday. The teaser picks up from season 6, leaving Iris West (Candice Patton) inside of a mirror universe and faced with a choice between surviving or going mad. More information can be found on our sister site TV Guide, including Patton discussing how, when you're standing up for other people, being labelled "difficult" is fine -- if that means sticking up for what's right.

Aquaman

The Aquaman panel only provided a tease of what to expect for the eventual Aquaman sequel, with director James Wan noting the movie will be "a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant to the world that we're living in today." The movie is currently scheduled for a 2022 release date.

Shazam 2

Shazam's FanDome panel revealed the title of the Nov. 4, 2022 sequel: Shazam: Fury of the Gods. The panel also included an extended appearance by Sinbad, and it's hard to tell if he's actually part of the movie or was just there to pump up the panel's humour.

The Suicide Squad video game

Rocksteady Studios used DC FanDome to release a debut trailer for the new Suicide Squad video game. The British game company created the popular Batman: Arkham video game series. Will Arnett hosted the reveal.

The second part of DC FanDome follows on September 12.

What's with the September event?



On Sept. 12, DC will offer a second virtual event starting at 10 a.m. PT. It'll be called DC Fandome: Explore the Multiverse, and instead of just a rolling schedule of panels, fans can choose their own schedule from the on-demand selection of panels.