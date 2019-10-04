The DC Universe streaming service is giving fans in the US an opportunity to pitch their original non-narrative unscripted ideas. The top three winners get the chance to develop their stories into pilots. But before you jump ahead and think about pitching a Superman or a Batman story, there's a catch!

On Thursday, the competition was announced at New York Comic Con (NYCC) and on the same day invited pitches. The participants can pitch their ideas till November 18. However, only residents of the US above the age of 18 are eligible.

Furthermore, the rules on DCYouUnscripted clearly state that only original ideas are open for submission and any narrative interpretation of DC characters would lead to disqualification.

The first process would involve choosing the top 10 members to pitch their ideas directly to DCU executives. And later, the top three submissions will be developed into a series with DC Universe and Ideas United.

The competition will also acknowledge the top 25 submissions with prize money of $250.

The top pilot entrant will earn $5000 and receive an Associate Producer credit. They will get a chance to work alongside the crew to develop the series.

The top 3 ideas chosen by DC Universe will have a pitch event in January 2020 and will begin developing the pilots in March. If all goes well, the show has its premiere currently scheduled for June 2020.

Since the launch of DC Universe in September, the streaming service has already released four original shows which include Harley Quinn animated series, Doom Patrol, Titans and Young Justice: Outsiders with the show's season 4. It is also in works and a Stargirl live-action series.

So far, Swamp Thing is the only original program cancelled after the first season. But the series still received rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

It's still unknown if these original TV shows would exist in the DC Universe or remain as a standalone series produced by the DC streaming service. For now, fans can look forward to Titans season 2.