DC Entertainment's ex CEO Diane Nelson might have a bone to pick with the company's former president and comic book writer Geoff Johns. In a recent tweet, Nelson outright revealed that her work relationship with her former co-worker is fractured.

Johns and Warner Bros. executive vice president Jon Berg were brought on to head the DC film division after Batman v Superman's lukewarm response. The two served as producers on Justice League but due to the film's poor box office earning and failure with critics, Berg was replaced by Walter Hamada to take charge of DC films.

The entire issue began when Nelson tweeted out an article on The Joker defending the R-rated film's repulsive violence. It then prompted a fan's response over her failure to defend Snyder's Justice League.

When another fan tweeted Nelson was, "Too busy helping her buddy Geoff destroy his work from the inside." the former CEO said:

He's no buddy of mine. — Diane Nelson (@dewnelson1) September 18, 2019

Johns via his production company, Mad Ghosts Productions, still works on DC film projects with Hamada. But a part of the DC fandom blames him for interfering with Zack Snyder's vision which reportedly resulted in major changes to Justice League after the director's exit.

Justice League's extensive reshoots were than taken over by director Joss Whedon which many blame as the reason behind the film's change in narrative.

Unfortunately, Nelson's response still hasn't convinced fans as they asked her to tweet out her support to the release of Snyder cut.

The support for Justice League Snyder cut has continued to grow with even attracting interest from others in the industry such as Deadpool creator Rob liefeld. The film's cast members like Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher have also been vocal about the existence of the original director's cut.

Warner Bros. still hasn't shown any signs of releasing the Snyder cut. but fans remain hopeful as even former heads like Nelson have added more fire to the controversy.