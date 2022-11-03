The current golden era of generation has seen many diverse businesses, industries, sectors, and niches that have been gaining tremendous momentum across the globe thereby providing umpteen number of work and livelihood opportunities to many masses. With the business sector opening up, the demand scale has seen an exponential curve. Apt supply from many different countries and communities has helped build a robust and strong economic paradigm. Among these different businesses, fitness and health as a niche has flourished as an emerging field and profession. There is no one who would not desire to have a good shape and physique and it has given many career opportunities to millions. Today we have found many fitness centers being set up in every nook and corner of the world as well as on many different online platforms which have been training people. Even during the testing time of the global pandemic these fitness centers and their training programs have been instrumental in imparting the right knowledge and spreading awareness about the importance of health and fitness in one's life.

Daz Sidhu has been rising his way in the niche industry with his innate training programs and diet consultation. Hailing from the town of Punjab, he followed the conventional norms of the society and soon shifted to New Zealand after completing his school to pursue higher education. Coming to a new city and country at the tender age of 18 years, he studied full-time and worked part-time at McDonald's initially. After completing his business Diploma, he worked full-time neglecting his health which eventually took a toll on him. He soon joined a local gym and started training hard to build a better physique and healthy body. Little did he realize that he would step into the world of fitness as a full-time career and profession. His love, passion, and interest in physical training doubled in the coming times and pushed him to start his own venture and fitness center named DSFN. Coming from a Punjabi community, he says that he understands how challenging sometimes it gets for people to take time out from their busy schedules, but he wants to highlight how essential it is to do so to eventually stick to a workout routine that can meet their goals.

With an objective and vision to give it back to the community, he and DSFN emerged as one of the most sought-after places for people to get back into their shape and live healthier life. The company offers people a personalized workout program, a customized meal plan, diet consultation and tips, a shopping list, video demonstrations, home and gym-based workouts, an exclusive mobile app, weekly email support, private Facebook group, weekly Q&As, and also monthly giveaways. They also have a member-only app where people get a shopping list and access to workout programs in the app. With the private Facebook group, he has built a community that supports and encourages others to achieve their goals by sharing their stories and improving one another. Through email support, he answers people's queries and questions about their programs.