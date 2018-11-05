A 10-year-old tigress was thrashed with sticks by a mob of villagers and crushed to death by a tractor at Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve after she killed a 50-year-old man.

This comes two days after the Maharashtra Forest Department shot down man-eating tigress Avni for allegedly killing 13 people.

Infuriated by the attack, the villagers purportedly thrashed the forest guards and took their tractor. The spotted the animal and ran the tractor over it.

The 50-year-old man, Devanand, died hours after he was attacked on Sunday.

On Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to share his views on the incident.

The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated.



Mahatma Gandhi#Avni — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 5, 2018

Mahavir Kaujlagi, the Deputy Director at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, said: "The carcass of the tigress has been recovered and the autopsy will be carried out under the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines on Monday."

According to Hindustan Times, the tigress had never attacked any person in the past decade.

Field director Ramesh Kumar Pandey said that necessary actions will be taken against those involved in the killing of the tigress once an FIR is registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. Killing a tiger inside a protected area is a serious offence.