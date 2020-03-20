A day for the most common of the birdies that we see around- the World Sparrow Day is observed on March 20 annually to raise awareness about the bird, particularly on the massive decrease in its population.

The house sparrow is one of the most commonly found birds worldwide. This fowl species and other common birds to urban and rural environments are under threat of the growing population. The day is designated to create awareness of the necessity of its conservation.

An annual celebration for the birds

Every year, on March 20, the Nature Forever Society of India in collaboration with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation (France) and numerous other national and international organisations across the world celebrate the day for the passerines. The founder of the Forever Society and the brains behind the World Sparrow Day is Mohammed Dilawar. He got his start in conservation work by volunteering to take surveys and taking part in public education campaigns.

World Sparrow Day 2020: Theme

This year the theme for World Sparrow Day is I LOVE Sparrows. The idea of the day is also to mark a day of celebration to appreciate the beauty of the common biodiversity which is taken so much for granted. The first World Sparrow Day was celebrated in 2010 in different parts of the world.

This year, the day aims to provide a meeting ground for people from different parts of the world to come together and form a force that can play an important role in advocacy and in spreading the awareness on the need of conserving common biodiversity or species of lower conservation status.