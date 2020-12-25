Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's nephew died of Covid-19 after being hospitalised for a week at a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan.

Thirty-eight-year-old Siraj Kaskar is the son of Dawood's elder brother Sabir Kaskar, according to officials of the Mumbai Crime Branch. Sabir Kaskar was initially leading the gang but was shot dead by gangster Manya Surve on February 12, 1981, at the behest of the Pathan gang.

Siraj Kaskar suffered multiple organ failures due to lack of oxygen

According to sources in Mumbai Crime Branch said that Siraj was infected with Covid-19 and suffered from breathlessness last week. He was rushed to a private hospital in Karachi, where he was later put on life support as his condition deteriorated.

While being on life support for two days, on Wednesday morning Siraj's condition further worsened. Siraj's pulse rate went down and he suffered multiple organ failures due to lack of oxygen leading to his death. Siraj stayed in the Cliffton area of Karachi in a mansion neighbouring that of Dawood Ibrahim.