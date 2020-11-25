In a major development in tainted suspended DSP Davinder Singh case, NIA has arrested PDP Youth President Waheed Ur Rehman Para in connection with terror conspiracy in the case.

An NIA official in Delhi related to the probe told, "We have arrested Parra for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen activities in conspiracy with arrested terrorist Naveed Babu and another key accused Irfan Safi Mir."

On Monday, NIA questioned Para in connection with the DSP Devender Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu's arrest case. Para was questioned for the second consecutive day as well.

Parra has recently filed his nomination for the upcoming District Development Council elections in the Union Territory. He was instrumental in the revival of the PDP in south Kashmir, especially in the terror-affected Pulwama district of Kashmir.

The tainted DSP Davinder Singh case

On January 11, DSP Devender Singh, along with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu besides a lawyer were arrested while travelling in a vehicle from Srinagar to Jammu.

Suspended police officer Singh is lodged in Kathua jail at Hiranagar in the Jammu division. He was arrested by the police on January 11 on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway while transporting two Hizabul terrorists -- Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmad Rather -- and a law school dropout Irfan Shafi Mir to Jammu.

After the arrest of Singh, initial investigations were done by the J&K Police before the case was handed over to the NIA. Police had said that the two terrorists and the lawyer had planned to travel to Pakistan.

The NIA had earlier claimed that its probe revealed that the accused were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the Hizabul and Pakistan to commit violent acts and to wage war against India.

"The investigation has revealed that Pakistan-based leadership of the Hizbul, namely Syed Salahuddin, Amir Khan, Khursheed Alam, Nazar Mehmood, and others, along with the Pakistani establishment is extending support to the cadres and commanders of the terror outfit based in Jammu & Kashmir," the NIA had said in a statement last month.