Rita Ora had allegedly dated Brooklyn Beckham. According to British newspaper The Sun, the two dated back in May 2017, when the Body On Me singer was 26 and David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son had just turned 18.

However, the former England captain and the 44-year-old fashion designer were unhappy about the relationship and ended their romance. A source said: "She [Victoria] made it clear she didn't approve."

"Posh saw a couple of texts they'd been sending. She didn't want her boy being led astray, and didn't want them partying together," the insider added. "David and Victoria were adamant the pair shouldn't date and made it very clear they didn't approve."

"David was pretty furious when he got wind of their friendship, and Victoria was understandably concerned about the age gap. She thought the whole thing was a bit weird," the source went on.

In 2015, David revealed on The Late Late Show With James Corden that he sat at a table in the same restaurant as Brooklyn, who had asked to take a girl out for Valentine's Day. He shared: "On his first date, which he was about 14 and a half, Victoria was actually in London. It was Valentine's Day and he said, 'I'd love to take this girl to dinner.' I said, 'OK, great.' I spoke to Victoria and she was like, 'Really?' I said, 'Yeah, he's going to do it.' She said, 'OK. Make sure you take him and make sure you sit in the restaurant.'"

"I was like, 'Really? You're gonna make me do that?' She said, 'Yep. That's the only way I'm going to let him go.' So we took him to a small sushi restaurant and he sat at the sushi bar and I sat about five tables back," he added.

Adding on, the following year, David shared that Victoria has a hard time watching Brooklyn go on dates. During an appearance on Australian TV show The Project, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star said: "I think it's easier for me than Brooklyn's mum, you know? To see her little boy go out and date..."

"Obviously for mums I think it's slightly more difficult with the boys but obviously once Harper starts (dating)... I don't even want to think about that at the moment," he joked.