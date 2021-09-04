Busy lives, busier schedules and pandemic induced lockdowns have left little space for love to blossom organically. For anyone banking on dating apps, especially Tinder as the last resort for finding soul mates, lifelong partners or meaningful relationships, this new study comes as a rude awakening.

As per a 2020 study, published in the Journal of Individual Differences, Tinder users scored higher on measures of narcissism, psychopathy and Machiavellianism. Which is also referred to as the Dark Triad of Personality.

Titled "The Dark Side of Tinder: The Dark Triad of Personality as correlates of Tinder Use", the study says, "Tinder can be a venue for people high on the Dark Triad to pursue short-term mating strategies."

The author Baris Sevi, a doctorate student at the Department of Psychological Sciences at University of Connecticut, said, "I enjoy studying topics that interest the public and many seem to enjoy learning more about the dating app Tinder. I have prior work on Tinder that focuses on how users show differences than non-users, and the predictors of use of Tinder for mating."

Sevi added that previous research done by him on Tinder found that Tinder users tend to be less disgusted by sexual situations and more likely to engage in in risky behaviours related to their health.

The study explored other personality traits as well, such as sociosexuality. The results also revealed that Tinder users had higher scores on the Dark Triad traits and sociosexulity compared to non-users.

It further said, "These people also showed greater motivation to use Tinder for short-term mating. However, there was no significant relation with Tinder use and motivation for long-term mating. This finding supports the idea that Tinder can be a new venue for people high on the Dark Triad."

Opinions and observations galore

While the opinions and solutions were tossed around casually, as they often are on social media, many came around to agree on one thing. How more and frank conversations around behavioural traits would help in the longer run. Whether it is identifying such traits or accepting when the line has been crossed and seeking help. A user writes, "Unfortunately, social media reinforces NPD, it definitely isn't limited to dating sites."