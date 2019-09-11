The second look poster from Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Darbar will be unveiled on Wednesday, 11 September, to coincide with the celebration of Onam festival.

"Onam Ashamsakal to everyone! On this auspicious day get ready for a surprise ... #DarbarSecondLook at 6⃣PM @rajinikanth @ARMurugadoss @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @sreekar_prasad #HappyOnam. [sic]" Lyca Productions tweeted.

AR Murugadoss doubled the excitement by tweeting, "You guys are in for a surprise #DarbarSecondLook. [sic]" Last week, a photo of Rajini with the director had hit the internet and gone viral.

The first look from Rajinikanth's latest movie was launched on 9 April. For months, the fans have been waiting to get a glimpse to another avatar of the Tamil superstar.

Rajinikanth is playing the role of an IPS officer in the film. This is not the first time where the 68-year old is sporting khakhi on-screen. He has enacted the cop's role in the films like Moondru Mugam, Pandian, and Kodi Parakuthu.

For the first time, AR Murugadoss is teaming up with Rajinikanth. Nayanthara plays the female lead in the multilingual film. Anirudh Ravichander, Santosh Sivan and Sreekar Prasad have been signed to score music, handle cinematography and editing departments, respectively.

Santosh Sivan had previously worked with the Tamil superstar in Mani Ratnam's blockbuster Thalapathi, which was released 28 years ago, while Anirudh composed music for Rajini's previous film Petta.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Darbar is in progress in Mumbai. The film is scheduled for release in January 2020, while the audio will be out in December 2019.