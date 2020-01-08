Rajinikanth's much-awaited movie Darbar is hitting the screens on Thursday, 9 January, but the reviews of the multilingual movie are out even before its theatrical release. Yes, there are numerous of accounts on Twitter which are spreading positive talk about the AR Murugadoss-directorial movie.
Many accounts on Twitter have claimed to have watched Darbar already and spreading good words about the AR Murugadoss-directorial film. While some have said that they have received response from the censor board members from India and overseas, a couple of people have stated that they heard about the movie from distributors who are associated with Darbar.
How genuine is it?
However, our sources say that the makers have not screened the Rajinikanth-starrer to anyone yet and there is no truth in the claims made by some accounts on Twitter about getting reports from the censor board. "Those are not authentic accounts and the account of a person, who used to make false claims about watching the Indian movies at an overseas censor board, has been blocked. The permission for the overseas premieres is yet to be given by the makers," the source adds.
Nonetheless, those posts seem to have not made a difference in a big way as genuine movie-goers are refusing to believe it. The general perception is that such tweets are made to boost the individual social media accounts.
Check out the Tweet Reviews:
Theeejay: Information from Malaysia censorship source:
முதல்வர் ரஜினி: #Darbar
Bollywood distributor show
Dist review
Oneword :- outstanding
Mass first half, most suspenseful 2nd half.
Pakka screenplay and touching story.
Santhosh sivan ultra
Ani mass bgm and songs.
Rating :-
K@ss!m A@z!m: Censor #Darbar Review 3.75/5 BlOcKBusTer
Aaditya Arunachalam has Stolen the show
Darbar is an action-packed commercial entertainer. Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop in the movie which has Nayanthara in the female lead.