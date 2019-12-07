The audio of Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Darbar will be launched on Saturday, 7 December. The album will be revealed in the presence of thousands of fans in a grand event at Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Rajini's relative and youth sensation, Anirudh Ravichander has scored music for Darbar. This is his second film with his uncle after Karthik Subbaraj's hit film Petta.

The album is expected to consist of six numbers of different genres. So far, one song along with a theme track has been unveiled. Both have met with positive response from the fans.

The satellite rights of Darbar have been acquired by Zee Tamil and the audio event will be aired on an undisclosed future date in the same channel.

Darbar is an action thriller, directed by AR Murugadoss. This is his first movie with Rajinikanth. Nayanthara will be seen in the role of a female lead which is her second flick as the heroine opposite the superstar after Chandramukhi in 2005.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is making his debut in Kollywood with Darbar so as Prateik Babbar. Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, Sriman and others are part of the cast. The film has Santosh Sivan's cinematography and Sreekar Prasad's editing.

Where to listen to the songs of Darbar?

The songs from Darbar are likely to be unveiled in the evening on the YouTube page of Divo, digital partner of the movie and the audio label Rubax audio label.

