After getting fairly positive reviews, Rajinikanth's Darbar has made an impressive collection on its second day at the Tamil Nadu box office. The film is released in over 650 screens in its home territory and the good word-of-mouth is expected to do wonders for the Kollywood movie in the state.

Darbar Opening

The Rajinikanth's new movie has failed to set any new record and could not break any existing records. Yet it has become the fifth biggest opener of all-time in Tamil Nadu after Sarkar (Rs 31.5 crore), Bigil (Rs 25.6 crore), Mersal (Rs 24.5 crore) and Kabali (21.5 crore). As per the trade trackers, the film could have easily added a few more crores into its tally if it did not face release issues in Dindigul and Madurai.

Darbar Day 2 Collection:

The AR Murugadoss-directorial film enjoyed good occupancy rates in theatres across Tamil Nadu. The film has not only pulled the audience to theatres in Chennai and Chengalpet, but also in Coimbatore, Tirchy and Madurai in big numbers.

The early estimation coming from the trade state Darbar to have collected around Rs 12 crore on its second day. The two-day total collection of the Kollywood film stands at Rs 30 crore. In Chennai alone, the film, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, has earned over Rs 4 crore.

The state government has given special permission to the exhibitors to have special shows across the state for the next couple of days. With no competition for the next four days, Darbar is expected to set the box office on fire.

Outside Tamil Nadu

The trade reports say that Rajinikanth-starrer has done exceptionally well in Karnataka. The business has been really good in the first two days and it is estimated to have collected over Rs 7.5 crore. Likewise, it has enjoyed fantastic response in Andhra and Telangana.

Coming to the oveseas centres, Darbar has grossed over Rs 4.5 crore in the first day (includes premiere collection).