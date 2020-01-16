Rajinikanth's Pongal release has completed its first week on a high note. The Kollywood movie, which was released on 9 January, had a fantastic 7-day run in its home territory of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states like Kerala, Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka.

Darbar in Tamil Nadu

The early estimates coming from the trade indicate that the AR Murugadoss-directorial would end up collecting around Rs 58-60 crore in the first week in its home territory. The movie was released in over 650 screens in the state and minted around Rs 18 crore on the first day itself.

The extended Pongal holiday weekend in Tamil Nadu helped the Kollywood movie register good occupancy rates in the following days in cinema halls. However, the release of Dhanush's Pattas, which has grossed Rs 6.5 crore on the first day, had some impact on the business of Rajinikanth-starrer. Nonetheless, the Rajini's film is expected to have a good run for the next three days. It has to be noted that the movie has crossed Rs 10-crore mark in Chennai.

Darbar Outside Tamil Nadu

Going by the trade reports, Darbar has made a collection of Rs 15+ crore in Andhra and Telangana. The film has clashed with two big Telugu films like Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunta Puram.

In Kerala and Karnataka, the Lyca Productions-funded film has fared well by grossing over Rs 7 crore and Rs 14 crore, respectively. Final figures are yet to be out. From rest of India, the Rajinikanth-starrer is estimated to have grossed over Rs 4 crore.

In total, the domestic collection of Darbar stands at Rs 100 crore in the country alone.

Among the overseas centres, Darbar has minted over Rs 10 crore in the US alone. The film has done exceedingly well in the Gulf as well where it has reportedly collected over Rs 11 crore. The total collection made by the film, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, at the international market is not revealed yet.