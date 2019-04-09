The first look of Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil movie Darbar has hit the internet with a bang. The Tamil superstar's cheerful look has instantly won good words from fans and celebrities.

There are lots of references in the first look indicating that Rajinikanth is enacting the role of a cop. The gun, police hat, belt and dog sniffer clearly hint that the Tamil superstar will be seen as a police officer.

The biggest clue is the IPS (Indian Police Service) written on a piece of Khakhi cloth. There is a powerful line in the first look that has a message in itself. "You decide whether you want me to be good, bad or worse," the caption reads.

The movie, funded by Lyca Productions, has Nayanthara playing the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, Santosh Sivan's cinematography and Sreekar Prasad's editing.

Coming back to the first look poster from Rajinikanth-starrer, there are many celebrities who have said good words about the first look. Check out their Tweets below:

varalaxmi sarathkumar: Wooohoooooo....suuuppppeeeeerrrrrrrr saaaarrrrrr.... can't wait for the movie..!!!

Meher Ramesh: @ARMurugadoss & SuperStar Thalaivar @rajnikanth combo super Excited for Darbar

Karthik Subbaraj: Wow..... Sema Thalaivaaa!!

Thalaivarin #Darbar .... So very excited to see Thalaivar as a Cop.....

And that ever charming Smile...

All the best @ARMurugadoss sir & whole team and waiting for @anirudhofficial brother's another sirapaana tharamana sambavam...

Sivakarthikeyan: The combo I'm waiting for long time Idhu #Thalaivar in Mass #Darbar Best wishes to @ARMurugadoss sir @anirudhofficial #Nayanthara @LycaProductions and full team

Taran Adarsh: Really looking forward to this film... Rajinikanth and director AR Murugadoss join hands for #Darbar... Costars Nayanthara... #Pongal2020 release... #Thalaivar167FirstLook... #DarbarFirstLook poster:

Parvatii: When an extremely Mass actor and extremely Mass director join together, what else could you expect other than a complete celebration? Thalaivaaaa.. Dashing to the core! An energetic first look. Looking forward to Pongal day. Best wishes @ARMurugadoss sir #Darbar #Thalaivar167

BOFTA Dr. Dhananjayan G: #Thalaivar167 #Darbar first look is looking very impressive as the title. Looking for #Thalaivar's real Darbar soon. Best wishes @ARMurugadoss sir, @santoshsivan @anirudhofficial @LycaProductions & Team to rock

Vikram Prabhu: Wishing the best @ARMurugadoss sir and team #Darbar !

Ajay Gnanamuthu: Superstar in a @ARMurugadoss sir film It can't get better than this!! Hearty wishes for a smashing success to the entire team @santoshsivan sir @anirudhofficial @NayantharaU @sreekar_prasad sir Rock it sir #Darbar

Anirudh Ravichander: Idhu Thalaivarin #Darbar

With @ARMurugadoss sir

@santoshsivan @LycaProductions

pa.ranjith: Interesting poster #Darbar vazthugal #Superstar

@rajinikanth @ARMurugadoss @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @sreekar_prasad