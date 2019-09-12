Piece of art, such a beautiful word to define someone's skills and capability to do something exceptional. Voice is future and presently this duo is making astounding and remarkable use of their talent and voice.

Danish F Dar 25 year old and Dawar Farooq 21 year old are the soulful Naat reciters of India. (Na'at is poetry in praise of the Islamic prophet, Muhammad). Professionally they both are doctors but their skills of reciting Naat made them to have their own YouTube channel with more than 2.1 Million subscribers .They are habitual of reciting Naat since 2016, they have recited one with Hasbi rabbi that was a huge success with more than 80 Million views on YouTube. They are getting Successful not only professionally but also passionately, because of their peace of art they made it through.

Being the successful doctor and the YouTubers they both have set a benchmark of discipline and morality.Thus, their reciting creates a peaceful ambience that makes you calm and relaxed. For their brighter future we wish them all the best.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.