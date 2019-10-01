Principal photography on the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die seems to be nearing its end. And as traditions go, a wrap party was held for the cast and film crew, which also had Daniel Craig's presence. The night quickly became a memorable event when the actor took the mic to give an emotional speech while being quite tipsy as well.

No Time to Die has been widely rumoured to be Craig's last stint as the 007 Agent. Though there's been no official say on the matter, the internet likes to speculate and Craig's "drunk" wrap party speech would likely stir up talks over the rumour once again.

"I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won't go on for long, this has been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had," Craig told his Bond crew at a party in Italy last week, "You've all done the most amazing job. I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production. I would like to thank you for this evening, I want to thank you for this—Barbara, for putting it on. Thank goodness we did this tonight."

For those unaware, Barbara, as Craig mentions in the video is the producer of No Time to Die, Barbara Broccoli.

Craig shouldn't be judged for being tipsy on the night, especially since the actor had put in an incredible amount of effort during production and even sustained an ankle injury during filming in Jamaica.

This would be Craig's fifth appearance as James bond and the actor has had mixed feelings about reprising the role even before he was confirmed to appear in No Time to Die.

After Spectre, Craig described in an interview that he'd rather "slash his wrists" then do another movie and even if he "did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money." But his response in another interview tells a different story.

"I always wanted to [return], I needed a break," said Craig. "I just want to go out on a high note, and I can't wait."

No Time to Die releases on April 8, 2020.