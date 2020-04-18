Zaira Wasim has always attracted attention for her career choice and her dedication to Islam. Many times, she has been pulled up by the media and criticised for her beliefs and her practice of Islam, for her opinions appearing regressive to many.

The Dangal girl created controversy again by taking to social media to write a cryptic note on her beliefs. She urged her fans not to praise her and appreciate her as it negatively impacts her 'iman'. She also said she isn't as righteous as some believe her to be.

Zaira Wasim asks fans to stop showering her with praise

Usually, when celebrities and actors are praised for their performances and attract fans, they enjoy the attention. Zaira Wasim isn't one of them. She had already said that she wasn't proud of her work and in being a part of films. The public and many celebrities criticised her for her religious devotion and her choices based on the tenets of Islam.

Zaira who shot to fame for her performances in Dangal and Secret Superstar, had said last year that she would be leaving Bollywood as it conflicted with her religious sentiments. This created a stir. The Kashmiri girl was pulled up earlier by wrestler, Babita Phogat who called her a 'scared cat' and said that she is not like Zaira and doesn't fear the threats as people on social media are demanding her suspension.

Zaira Wasim earlier today posted that should didn't want to be appreciated by her fans. She wrote that it didn't gratify her at all, "While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn't gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman (faith)."

Nobody knows whether this was written in response to Babita Phogat's comments but is being linked to it for sure. Coronavirus has now become a communalised issue in India, starting with Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel's Islamaphobic tweet which got her account suspended and Ajaz Khan's explosive video. This statement is also acquiring some criticism on social media, even as there are those who are commending her on her devotion and beliefs.