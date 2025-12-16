Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday triggered a controversy after he allegedly pulled the hijab of a woman doctor during an appointment letter distribution programme. The incident took place at an event held at the chief minister's residence, where appointment letters were being distributed to newly recruited AYUSH doctors.

When it was the turn of Nusrat Parveen, who had arrived with her face covered with a hijab, Nitish frowned and exclaimed, "What is this?" He then stood up on the raised platform, bent down, and pulled her hijab down.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with the politician being brutally slammed for his act. Not just political parties and opponents, but even celebrities and social media users have called out Nitish's gesture, terming it shameful and disrespectful.

A video shared by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on X shows Nitish on stage alongside Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

Dangal fame actor Zaira Wasim took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the Bihar CM. She wrote,

"A woman's dignity and modesty are not props to toy with. Least of all on a public stage. As a Muslim woman, watching another woman's niqab being pulled so casually, accompanied by that nonchalant smile, was infuriating. Power does not grant permission to violate boundaries. @NitishKumar owes that woman an unconditional apology."

A woman’s dignity and modesty are not props to toy with. Least of all on a public stage. As a Muslim woman, watching another woman’s niqab being pulled at so casually, accompanied by that nonchalant smile, was so infuriating.



Power does not grant permission to violate… — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) December 15, 2025

"This is Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Look at his shamelessness—a female doctor had come to collect her appointment letter, and Nitish Kumar pulled off her hijab. A man occupying the highest position in Bihar is openly indulging in such a vile act," the party said in a post on X.

A woman’s dignity and modesty are not props to toy with. Least of all on a public stage. As a Muslim woman, watching another woman’s niqab being pulled at so casually, accompanied by that nonchalant smile, was so infuriating.



Power does not grant permission to violate… — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) December 15, 2025

About Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim has quit the film industry. She starred in Dangal and Secret Superstar. In 2019, she announced that her acting career interfered with her religious faith and peaceful life, choosing spirituality over stardom. Her last film, The Sky Is Pink, was released after her announcement. Recently, she got married and shared photos from her nikah ceremony, though she chose to hide her and her husband's faces.