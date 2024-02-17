Suhani Bhatnagar who played the role of young 'Babita Phogat' in Nitesh Nitwari's Dangal passed away today. The Dangal actress was just 19. Suhani passed away due to reactions to the medications she had taken recently. The news of the young talent's untimely death has shocked the nation. Aamir Khan's production house has offered condolences on the little girl's death.

What went wrong

If reports are anything to go by, Suhani was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in Delhi. The young actress had suffered a broken leg after falling off from a cycle. The medications she took during that time reportedly caused allergic reactions that led to fluid accumulation in her body.

Suhani was then admitted to the hospital but lost her battle to the tragic death. Aamir Khan's Production house has shared a long note mourning her death. "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts May you rest in peace," the page wrote.

We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away.



Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family ??



Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani.



Suhani, you will always remain a star in… — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) February 17, 2024

Social media is also in shock with the news and has been pouring in condolences. "Om shanti," wrote a user on Aamir Khan's production house offering condolences. "It's disheartening to know sad demise of #Dangal Girl Suhani..Sometime Life Shocks us & shows its cruel side.. 19 Not an age to leave this world.. May almighty gives necessary strength to her parents to overcome from this grief.. She will be missed forever..#SuhaniBhatnagar," wrote another user.

Suhani's social media page was filled with her beautiful transformation pictures. She had shared pictures with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari and many more on her channel.