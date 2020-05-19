As the coronavirus crisis is surging; state governments are taking stringent steps to quarantine people at quarantine centres set up by the administration at various places. Migrants and others returning to their villages are being quarantined for the safety of the villagers. However, it seems that quarantine in Bihar has a whole new definition. Reports state that at a quarantine centre in Karrakh village of Bihar's Samastipur district, there were people dancing on Bhojpuri songs, along with some dancers who were called in for the purpose.

A group of dancers were called from outside to perform at the quarantine centre on Monday night. Those who were quarantined at the centre danced away to glory as dancers were called from outside to entertain them.

Move draws flak

Additional Collector was quoted as saying that, "We're taking cognizance and action will be taken. We've installed TV there, the administration doesn't permit for any other entertainment from outside."

The move was condemned by people across social media platforms as it comes at a time when the state has been making all-out efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. Bihar govt had stated in March that the entire expenditure that goes into the treatment of coronavirus patients will be borne by the state government.

Coronavirus efforts in Bihar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while talking about handling the coronavirus situation in the state had said, "The state Government will bear the entire expenses, under Mukhyamantri Chikitsa Sahayata Kosh Yojana, of the treatment of the patients who have contracted novel coronavirus."

If Bihar's coronavirus update is looked at; the state presently has 1,391 positive cases. Till now, 494 individuals have recovered in the state, while 9 fatalities have been reported.

The CM had added that "If someone dies due to coronavirus then the next of the kin of the deceased will be given Rs 4 lakh as compensation from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund."

