Star Plus' popular dance reality show Dance Plus 4 has reached its finale and one of the four finalists – Vartika Jha, Chetan Salunkhe, V Unbeatable team and Sujan & Anchal - will win the trophy.
Helmed by choreographer Remo D'souza, the dance reality show is mentored and judged by Shakti Mohan, Punit J Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande and is hosted by Raghav Juyal and Sugandha Mishra.
The finale episode will take place on Saturday, February 2 and will be a grand and entertaining one as a host of celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Kumar Sanu will grace the finale. Kumar Sanu will croon some of the melodious songs from the 1990s.
Ankita Lokhande, who recently left fans open-mouthed with her performance in Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika, will showcase her dance skills. Dance diva Nora Fatehi will also entertain viewers with her sexy moves. From Dilbar, Naah, Kamariya to Manohari, Nora is set to leave the audience speechless.
Not just that, Queen of television Mouni Roy, will also entertain viewers by giving dancing tribute to yesteryear Bollywood divas. From Vyjayanthimala's Chadh Gayo Papi bichhua, Rekha's "In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke", Sridevi's "Kate Nahi Katte" to Madhuri Dixit's hit song "Ghagra", the Gold actress is set to sizzle on the stage, the Times of India reported.
While we eagerly wait for the grand finale episode to go on air and the breathtaking performances by the celebrities, take a look at some of the pictures from the shoot that has surfaced online.
