Dance Plus 4 ended on a grand note on Saturday, February 2, with Chetan Salunkhe emerging as the winner of the show. Besides the winner's trophy, the 19-year-old boy took home a prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

Chetan beat Aanchal-Sujan, Vartika Jha and V Unbeatable crew in the finale episode. While congratulatory messages started pouring in, a lot of viewers immediately expressed their disappointment over the result on Twitter.

Many said that Chetan was undeserving and that Vartika or V Unbeatable should have won the Dance Plus 4 title. In fact, a few claimed that the show is scripted and that the makers chose sympathy over talent. While one Twitter user said "worst decision in a reality show ever", another said claimed it to be "fake judgement".

Take a look at some of the angry tweets of viewers

Amey Govekar: "@remodsouza never watched a dance reality show after DID 3! Looked up to #DancePlus4 for it's quality. But the results clearly shows the sympathy and partiality! You being so good at the job, do u think the winner deserved it? #DancePlus4Finale Votes count - not talent!"

Mohor: "Such a wasted time watching this partialty two years in a row. Should boycott the show if this continues. Remo should keep Punit only in this show if he has to do this kind of joke. Chetan and bir are good, but clearly not a winner.#DancePlus4Finale"

Girish Pandey: "#DancePlus4Finale @remodsouza the worst decision in a reality show ever a contestant who didn't even deserve to be in final is winner big let down"

MISHAL AHMED : "unfair decision by star plus team. shame on you guys and remo The show was scripted. Vartika or V unbeatable were deserving candidates. m not gonna watch any reality show on star plus.Your new show the voice will be flopped. @remodsouza @StarPlus #DancePlus4Finale #DancePlus4"

Hailing from Pune, Chetan is a self-trainer and had opened up about his financial troubles many times on the show. While his mother is a house help and father a labourer, Chetan revealed how he had trained himself by watching YouTube videos and dancing at night under the street light.

Dance Plus 4 is helmed by choreographer Remo Dsouza, mentored and judged by Shakti Mohan, Punit J Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande. The show is hosted by Raghav Juyal and Sugandha Mishra.

The grand finale saw the presence of some popular celebrities of B-town. Mouni Roy paid tribute to yesteryear actresses through her stupendous dance skills while Nora Fatehi mesmerised all with her hot dance moves. Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Riteish Deshmukh were also seen promoting their upcoming comedy-drama Total Dhamaal. Singer Kumar Sanu also graced the occasion and sang some of his hit numbers from 1990s.