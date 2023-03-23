Television star and former Bigg Boss contestant Dalljiet Kaur exchanged vows with fiancé Nikhil Patel in Mumbai, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The two are planning to get married soon and move to Nairobi (where the fiance is stationed) before settling down in London.

Dalljiet is the ex-wife of current Bigg Boss contestant, Shalin Bhanot, and has been a constant topic of discussion throughout this season. Dalljiet, who found love for the second time after parting ways with Shalin Bhanot, on Wednesday, March 22, took to Instagram to write an empowering and touching message for all her fans.

"You only have one life to live, so give it everything"

In a long note, Dalljiet wrote about the importance of hope and that no one should be allowed to define one's life.

She titled the note "Ummeed means to hope" and wrote, "Agar dream karne ki himmat hai to usse poora karne ki bhi hogi. (If you have the courage to dream, you will have it to fulfill it as well.) When life pulls you down and society tries persuading you and giving you a million negative reasons why you shouldn't do it.... that's exactly why you should! Don't let anyone define your life. You only have one life to live, so give it everything that you have. Let your kids, friends & family know that happiness is not defined by stereotypes, it's defined by experiences and what comes from them."

Along with the note, Dalljiet shared a montage of her wedding pictures, where she can be seen dressed in a white and red lehenga.

"Keep looking for your soulmate as you may have not crossed paths with them"

Addressing those who have experienced a bad marriage or lost their life partner, the actress said, "I want to take a moment to tell all the divorced & widowed people out there not to give up hope, and keep looking for your soulmate as you may have not crossed paths with them...yet! Worst case scenario things may go wrong again...it's OK! Don't let fears more define your future. Take your chances. DREAM. HOPE. PERSUE HAPPINESS."

For the unversed, Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with Nikhil Patel in an intimate ceremony in presence of her family and close friends. One of groom Nikhil's two daughters from his previous marriage was also present at the wedding celebrations and Dalljiet's son Jayden from her previous marriage with Shalin Bhanot was also seen at the wedding.